Chess tournament returns to Hays Public Library

Randy Gonzales

Hays Daily News

After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hays Public Library has made an opening move to bring back its youth chess tournament.

This year’s tournament starts at 10 a.m. Thursday in the gallery. Registration starts at 9:30 a.m., or participants can register beforehand online on the library’s website. The tournament is open to just graduated high school seniors and younger. Randy Brull, who helps run the tournament and teaches a chess class at the library, expects about a dozen to three dozen participants in a normal year.

After an abnormal 2020, Brull — who retired this year after many years teaching science at Thomas More Prep-Marian — is eager to see players in front of chess boards on Thursday. He retired this spring from teaching science at TMP.

“It’s tremendous — not just for chess,” Brull said. “I went through last year teaching with masks on, and kids gone from time to time due to quarantine, and social distancing in the classroom.

“It’s all necessary; we needed to do it; he added. “It’s so great to be in a situation now where it’s not the same as before, but it’s a whole lot better.”

The lessons they learn go beyond making the right chess move.

“You seem them learn things you know they’re going to need,” said Brull, who helped start a chess team at TMP in the 1990s. “They learn sportsmanship, they learn planning, they learn patience, organization.

“They have fun,” he added. “Not all kids enjoy chess, but some kids really do.”

Sheena Zeng, a former student at TMP, has helped out at the library’s chess tournament in the past. The Hays teenager competed at a national tournament in St. Louis last week in the junior girls division, finishing sixth. Mary Bittel, now retired from the library, also helped out at the tournament in past years, and Brenda Meder from the Hays Arts Council also hosted youth chess tournaments in the past.

Brull is eager to see young players ponder their next move on Thursday.

“I get to watch them learn this stuff,” Brull said. “That tickles me pink.”