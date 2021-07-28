Francis Donald Nemechek, convicted killer of 5, disciplined for misusing state property

Francis Donald Nemechek, who is serving life sentences for murdering four women and a small boy in western Kansas, was found to be misusing state property earlier this year at Lansing Correctional Facility, where he is an inmate.

Nemechek, 71, was disciplined for committing that violation Feb. 1, according to information posted on the website of the Kansas Department of Corrections. Details about the circumstances involved aren't being made public.

The disciplinary violation was the first in nearly 20 years for Nemechek, a low/medium custody inmate who works in a job at Lansing's central unit, where he is incarcerated.

Nemechek previously was most recently disciplined in June 2001, for violating published orders, according to the corrections department website.

Nemechek next becomes eligible for parole in 2027. He is serving life terms on convictions for first-degree murder in cases in which authorities said he:

• Killed 20-year-old Carla Baker in June 1976 after abducting her as she rode her bicycle on a country road west of Hays in Ellis County. Nemechek said he took Baker to the south edge of Cedar Bluff Reservoir in Trego County, then stabbed her to death after he tried to rape her and she kicked him between the legs.

• Killed 16-year-old Paula Fabrizius after abducting her from Cedar Bluff Reservoir, where she worked as a rangerette. Nemechek took her to an area near historic Castle Rock at Quinter, where he sexually assaulted her and stabbed her to death.

• Killed 19-year-old Diane Lovette, 21-year-old Cheryl Young and Young’s nearly 3-year-old son, Guy Young, in December 1974 after shooting out the tire of their car on Interstate 70 near Ogallah, then abducting them. Nemechek took the three to a vacant farm house about 15 miles north of I-70 in Graham County, where he raped one or both, shot and killed both, then abandoned the boy, who froze to death.