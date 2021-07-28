Tiger quarterback Chance Fuller taking charge as leader

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chance Fuller bumped into Northwest Missouri State coach Rich Wright on the way to an interview during MIAA Football Media Day on Tuesday at the Kansas City Convention Center.

"I was hoping you weren't coming back," a smiling Wright joked to the Fort Hays State quarterback.

Indeed, Fuller has already made quite the impression around the MIAA in just two seasons of action and one season as a full-time starter with the Tigers.

The best may be yet to come for Fuller, who has two years of eligibility left after spending the longest offseason ever trying to hone his craft.

"We've been able to build relationships as a team and with our coaches and work on the little things we don't have time to work on during the season," Fuller said. "It sucks (not playing) in 2020 but I think we made it beneficial and we're ready for Game 1."

Fuller, a native of Arlington, Texas, set a single-season school record with 35 touchdowns and threw for 3,344 yards in 2019, earning second-team All-MIAA honors.

He's done his best to use the extra preparation time to his advantage.

"For me, it's been trying to get bigger, faster, stronger," Fuller said. "Building relationships with the guys around me, receivers, running backs, tight ends, just letting them know what's going on inside of my head, and I want to know what's going on in their head, so we can put it together and know what to expect when something goes wrong or something goes right."

Tiger coach Chris Brown said Fuller has taken charge as a leader.

"He ran the 7-on-7s," Brown said. "He's got guys into the weight room. He's done everything he needs to do as a leader to make sure this team is ready and prepared for that first game.

"He's continually watching film like he always does. He's always in his playbook, he's always teaching guys on the field, always communicating with receivers on where he wants them to be, teaching them how to read coverages. He's really stepped up in that aspect of his game, preparing everybody else and getting himself ready."

Fuller will have a new-look receiving corps, but one of his favorite targets from 2019 is back in Manny Ramsey, who caught 47 passes for 808 yards with 10 touchdowns as a sophomore.

"We're excited," Fuller said. "We've got, I think, what we need to be successful. We got smart guys, fast guys. We're just ready to roll."

The Tigers return three starters on the offensive line in Amari Angram-Boldin, Ted Hessing and Pat Kelly.

"It starts on the line," Fuller said. "Those guys are working real hard and it's exciting because you can be able to run the ball and that helps the whole team."

The Tigers, who went 8-3 in 2019, will open with Northwest Missouri State on Sept. 2 at Lewis Field Stadium. The Bearcats outlasted the Tigers in two overtimes in FHSU's last home game of 20189.

"It's the longest we've ever gone without playing a game, and the first one's a big one," Fuller said. "We've been waiting to get back at them for almost two years now."