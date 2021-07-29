Nicodemus' homecoming celebration kicks off. Gov. Laura Kelly will speak from Nicodemus Saturday afternoon.

Nicodemus kicked off its four-day emancipation celebration Thursday and is expecting a special guest this weekend.

Gov. Laura Kelly will speak 1 p.m. Saturday during the AME Methodist Church museum dedication.

“Nicodemus is honored to be recognized with this special appearance from Governor Kelly," said Tracey Bates, spokeswoman for the celebration.

This year is the 143rd emancipation celebration homecoming.

The celebration allows Nicodemus descendants to return to the town and celebrate the past and current history and heritage.

Friday afternoon kicks off the celebration. An Ellis Trail bus tour and dedication of new way signs will take place 1-4 p.m.

Games and live music will start at 6 p.m. Friday and wrap up at midnight.

A 5K run and walk 8 a.m. Saturday will be the start of that day's events. A pancake feed will take place 8-10 a.m. followed by a parade at 11 a.m.

Kansan Donna McClish will speak at noon.

Following Kelly's speech at 1 p.m. Saturday, A.R.I.S.E. will perform old-time spiritual songs at 3 p.m.

A fashion and talent show will take place 4 p.m. followed by a vintage baseball game at 5 p.m.

Live music from the Grove Sisters is scheduled for 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday.

A 10 a.m. Sunday morning church service will be held followed by a community luncheon at 1 p.m.

A symbolic reenactment of how Native Americans helped the Nicodemus residents through the first few winters will take place during lunch.