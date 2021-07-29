HaysMed

HaysMed

HaysMed welcomes two new cardiologists to the medical staff this month. Dr. Jason Okuhara, Interventional Cardiologist and Dr. Siva Taduru, Cardiologist joined the team at the DeBakey Heart Institute.

Dr. Okuhara completed medical school at Nova Southeastern-COM, Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He did his residency in Internal Medicine at Northside Hospital and Heart Institute in St. Petersburg, Florida. He completed a fellowship in Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology at Deborah Heart and Lung Center, Browns Mills, New Jersey. He is board certified in Internal Medicine, Cardiovascular Disease, and Interventional Cardiology.

Dr. Taduru completed medical school at Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad, India. He completed a residency in Internal Medicine at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, Kansas City, Missouri. A fellowship in Cardiovascular Diseases was completed at the University of Kansas, Kansas City. He is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine.

“We are very pleased to have Dr. Okuhara and Dr. Taduru working with our team of cardiologists at Debakey," said Steve Albright, Director of Cardiology. “Their expertise will expand the number of patients we can serve and also increase the catheterization procedures we will be able to offer our cardiac patients.”

To schedule an appointment with cardiology call 785-625-4699.