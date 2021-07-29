HaysMed Wound care and Hyperbaric Services celebrate 10-year anniversary

HaysMed

The HaysMed Wound Care and Hyperbaric Center is celebrating 10 years of providing highly specialized wound care treatment for difficult, complicated, or atypical wounds. This includes diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, wounds with infections, compromised skin grafts and flaps and wounds that have not healed within 30 days.

The Center opened on July 11, 2011 and had been providing services to patients from all areas of Western Kansas. The Center also offers hyperbaric oxygen therapy as part of their treatment procedures for qualifying wounds.

The quality outcomes over the last 10 years include 2970 patients treated, 3425 total wounds treated, and 3000 total wounds healed. This represents an 85% cure rate for wounds which is the above the national cure rate of 73.96%.

The staff of 12 at the center includes three physicians, one APRN and one PA. Services are available both at HaysMed and as outreach at Pawnee Valley Community Hospital in Larned.

“We are excited to be celebrating this milestone at the Wound and Hyperbaric Center here in Hays," said Todd Walburn, Nursing Supervisor of the Center. “For 10 years the people of Western Kansas has benefited from the expert care they have received at our center.”