Library accepting donations of used clothing items

Linn Ann Huntington

Special to Hays Daily News

The Hays Public Library, 1205 Main, is once again hosting its Community Threads project. Donations of gently used clothing, shoes, coats, hats and gloves will be accepted until Sunday, Aug. 1, at the main desk.

Those items will be available for free from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, in the Schmidt Gallery, with no limit on the number of items an individual may take. Recipients do not have to meet income guidelines.

Kids Festival planned in downtown Hays

The Downtown Hays Development Corporation (DHDC) and Dialogue Ministries are partnering to sponsor a Kids Festival from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at the 10th Street Pavilion downtown.

The festival will feature a bounce house, food, games, and the opportunity to win prizes, said Alice Glidewell, director of events with DHDC.

In addition, the band Anthony and the Anamals will be performing from 7 to 10 p.m. in the 10th Street parking lot.

Glidewell said DHDC is celebrating its 20th anniversary, “and we want to throw a party for the community.”

That evening will also feature the Fall Art Walk downtown.

Churches and other organizations wanting to operate a booth at the festival may register at www.downtownhays.com/20years by Friday, Aug. 13. More information is available from Glidewell at (785) 621-4171.

FHSU Back to School Picnic reservations taken

The Office of Student Engagement at Fort Hays State University is currently taking reservations for on-campus groups, off-campus churches, and other organizations who want a table at FHSU’s Back to School Picnic. The event will take place from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, in the campus Quad.

According to the university’s website, there is no charge for FHSU student groups or off-campus non-profit groups. Commercial organizations must pay a $50 fee. One table is provided, but groups must provide their own chairs.

Groups are encouraged to visit https://www.fhsu.edu/engage/picnic/index to view the full rules about what types of products are allowed and not allowed to be given away at the event.

The reservation deadline, at the above link, is noon Wednesday, Aug. 18. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to Wednesday, Aug. 25. More information is available at (785) 628-4664.

Episcopal youth launch fundraiser for trip

The Youth Group of the Diocese of Western Kansas is selling bags of potatoes to help fund a trip to England.

The Rev. Shay Craig, vicar at St. Andrew’s and St. Michael’s Episcopal Churches in Hays, said the young people go on a pilgrimage to England every other year.

“Students explore sites significant in the history of the Church of England, worshiping regularly in historical churches and forming their faith on the ground where that faith was formed,” she said.

The 20-pound bags of brown baker potatoes sell for $20 per bag. Purchases may be made by contacting Craig at rev.shay.craig@gmail.com.

Duck Derby to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters

The annual Duck Derby fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, at the Hays Aquatic Park, 3000 Main.

Thousands of small rubber ducks will race around the Lazy River, split into heats of about 2,500 ducks per heat. The top 500 ducks from each heat will go on to compete in the championship race.

Prizes will be awarded to the first 10 ducks crossing the finish line at the championship race. Ducks may be purchased online at www.4kidsake.org/duckderby/Donate/Tickets or at any participating local business.

More information about the derby, kid’s race, and the sink or sail (duct tape and cardboard boat) challenge is available at www.haysduckderby.net.

Concert, ice cream social planned at North Oak

The Men’s Quartet at North Oak Community Church will host a “Singspiration Ice Cream Social” at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, at the church, 3000 Oak St.

The free event will feature a selection of Southern Gospel-style songs. The quartet is composed of James Mulkey, lead; Bryan Noone, tenor; Dave Barber, baritone; and Darrell Blosser, bass. Rich Matzke is their accompanist.

Backpack distribution to take place Aug. 5-6

First Call for Help will be distributing free backpacks to children Aug. 5-6.

Backpacks for pre-registered children will be distributed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, at First Presbyterian Church, 2900 Hall St. Laura Shoaff, project coordinator, said around 600 backpacks are passed out each year.

Any leftover backpacks will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at the same location.

Each backpack will contain school supplies, based on the child’s grade level, and personal hygiene items.

Shoaff said that volunteers are needed to help pack the backpacks and help distribute them. Those wishing to volunteer may call her at (785) 623-2800 to sign up.