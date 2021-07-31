Berny Unruh: 2021 Best Bread

Berny Unruh

K-State Research and Extension

Following the Ellis County Fair, we always invite the 4-H Foods champions to share their prize-winning recipes. The Best Bread award was won by Mary Elizabeth (Lizzy) Vajnar. Next week the Best Cookie by Logan Leiker will be featured. Congratulations to both of these 4-H members on their hard work in the 4-H Foods project.

French Loaf by Lizzy Vajnar

Add the following (in order listed) into bread machine pan:

¾ cup + 2 TB of 80OF water

1 TB Vegetable Oil

1 TB Sugar

1 tsp Salt

2 ¼ cup bread flour

1 ½ tsp Active Dry Yeast (add to small indention in flour)

Program bread machine for a French Course (For Breadman Pro the French Course is 5); press start.

After bread machine has kneaded twice (25 minutes), rose twice (70 minutes), pull dough from the machine. Form dough into loaf. (Press into 12 in. x 8 in. rectangle. Roll to form loaf. Pinch ends under.)

Cover with oiled plastic wrap and let rise in warm place till doubled (60 minutes).

Combine 1 TB water and egg-white. Brush with pastry brush over top of loaf.

Decorate with sunflower kernels on top of loaf and slice top of loaf diagonally 3-4 times.

Bake at 375oF for 20 minutes. Remove from oven and coat with melted butter.

