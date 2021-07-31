Utility vehicles have been allowed on Hays streets for a week. Here is what you need to do to register your vehicle

Sport utility vehicles have been allowed on downtown streets for over a week after the city commission unanimously approved a resolution making it legal, though there are some requirements.

The item was discussed on April 1 and June 17 before last week’s vote. The vehicles can go on any city street but aren’t allowed on the highway, unless they are crossing.

Here is what you need to know.

What vehicles are eligible?

“Utility task vehicles” must have bucket-style seating, roll bars, seatbelts, four or more tires and weigh more than 800 lbs. “Micro-utility vehicles” must weigh more than 1,500 pounds, have a metal cab and can go more than 40 mph.

What do I need to bring with me to register the vehicle?

You must bring a driver’s license, proof of insurance, proof of sales tax or exemption and $100 for payment. Appointments can be scheduled on the city’s website. Vehicles without insurance are subject to a $300 fine.