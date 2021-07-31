Master Gardener: You too can grow your own food!

Master Gardeners of Ellis County

The Ellis County Master Gardeners in conjunction with the Hays Public Library will be hosting a demonstration at their Backyard Garden located at the K-State Ag Research Station, just south of the bypass at 1232 240th Ave (the garden is on the north side of the first building to the east), on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at 6 p.m. Come see how much you can grow in a smaller home garden. Master Gardeners will be on hand to explain how the garden was planned and what they plant each year. There is a compost bin at the east side of the garden with signage explaining how this important resource can be maintained in a home setting.

There will also be a story time presentation by the Library staff for children on Monday, August 2nd at 10am. At that time, Master Gardeners will introduce children to the garden and explain where food comes from (hint, not the grocery store!) and sample some of the produce from the garden.

Please join us for a fun, and we hope, informative get-together in August!

Master Gardeners of Ellis County, Cottonwood District. More information available at www.cottonwood.ksu.edu or call 785-628-9430