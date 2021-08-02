Chamber Chat to spotlight Tiger Gear on Friday

FHSU Media Relations

The Chamber in Hays will host a Chamber Chat on Friday at 9 am, Aug. 6, at the Pavilion in Downtown Hays. The subject of this event will be a re-introduction of a long-standing university and community tradition.

“Over the course of the last academic year, the program changed.,” said Scott Cason, chief communications officer. “Our steering committee decided to expand options for the Tiger faithful to celebrate their love and support for the university. What was once a focus on wearing “Tiger Gold” on Fridays became wearing and promoting all forms of Tiger Gear on Fridays. We think this slight change expands the opportunity for more participation in this great program.”

On hand at the event will be members of FHSU’s TGOF steering committee and the program’s four premier sponsors: The Chamber in Hays, Kansas, The Hays Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Downtown Hays Development Corporation, and Grow Hays. They will be available to discuss the program, share a schedule of upcoming campus and TGOF community events, register new and welcome returning TGOF Community Partners, and give away TGOF promotional items.

Learn more about Tiger Gear on Friday and find out how businesses and organizations in the community can become a TGOF community partner at fhsu.edu/tgof.

To learn more about the events and activities of The Chamber in Hays, Kansas, go to hayschamber.com.