Fundraiser to benefit Hays Public Library Foundation

Hays Public Library

Raise a glass to raise funds for the Hays Public Library Foundation! The Foundation is hosting a Wine & Cheese Fundraiser on October 9th at 6:30 p.m. at the Hays Public Library.

The event will begin with a wine and cheese social hour, followed by a fascinating, inspiring, and fun presentation highlighting rural Kansas from Huck Boyd Institute Director Ron Wilson. The evening also will include a raffle.

The Hays Public Library Foundation was established in 2001 to serve as a source for funding emergent and unexpected needs and events associated with the library. In the past the Foundation has raised private donations to fund the exterior of the 2004 remodel, and most recently, the Foundation contributed to the purchase of the bookmobile and to the project to remodel the library.

Tickets are available beginning August 2. They cost $30 and can be purchased at the library or online at hayslibrary.org/event. There are a limited number of tickets. Businesses interested in sponsoring the event or providing raffle items are encouraged to contact Callie Kolacny at ckolacny@hayslibrary.org.

You can find out more about this and other library programs online at hayslibrary.org or by calling 785-625-9014.