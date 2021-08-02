Let the show begin: Phillipsburg rodeo kicks off with 525 cowboys, cowgirls in attendance

Ruth Nicolaus

Phillipsburg Rodeo

PHILLIPSBURG – When the chutes open for the 92nd annual Kansas Biggest Rodeo, more than 525 cowboys and cowgirls will be ready to rope, run, and ride.

Out of the fourteen champions from last year’s Phillipsburg Rodeo, eight return to defend their titles.

One of them is Kansas cowboy Jesse Pope.

The Waverly, Kan. bareback rider is ranked seventh in the world standings and is having one of the best years of his young career.

A graduate of Missouri Valley College in Marshall, Mo., he is in his second year of pro rodeo competition as a member. He competed at the 2020 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, and had a good winter, but in March a back injury took him out of competition for two months. His L5 vertebrae was broken, so he took time off for it to heal.

Last year, his 89.5-point ride on Beutler and Son Rodeo’s Nutrena’s Anything Goes won him a Phillipsburg Rodeo title.

Shane O’Connell won the 2019 Phillipsburg rodeo on the same horse, with a score of 89 points.

“I had a really good horse of Bennie’s (Beutler),” he said. “I knew they’d won the rodeo on him last year. I was pretty excited to see my name” next to the horse’s.

Pope, who is 22 years old, is up in Phillipsburg on Saturday, August 7. He loves getting on Beutler and Son bucking horses.

“A lot of people don’t like getting on Bennie’s best (horses) because they really buck. He’s more of an eliminator pen type of guy than he is for hoppers (horses that hop instead of buck).

“I’d just as soon get on Bennie’s buckers than I would somebody else’s hoppers.”

Barrel racer Shelley Morgan returns to Phillipsburg not only as the defending champion, but as the cowgirl in the number one spot in the WPRA barrel racing world standings.

The Eustace, Texas cowgirl had a good winter, winning money at the RAM National Circuit Finals Rodeo in April, which “gave me a kick start for my year,” she said.

She rode her horse Kinda Heavenly, “Phoebe”, in the spring, which gave her primary horse, HR Famekissandtell, “Kiss,” a break.

“I was able to bring Kiss back this summer, fresh, and so far, she hasn’t disappointed. She’s done really well this summer.”

Kiss, who is a 7 year-old mare, tries hard at every rodeo, Morgan said. She’s also a “little diva,” she said. “She knows she’s special and she knows she’s loved.” Kiss was the horse Morgan rode for her 2020 Phillipsburg win.

The barrel racer is careful where she competes with her horses, preferring good ground conditions. She commended Phillipsburg for the ground being right during slack. “They have it ready for slack,” she said. “Some rodeos don’t, and that makes a difference in barrel racing.

“I want the ground to be safe for Kiss. We love her, and we don’t want to hurt her, and we take care of her. I’m not worried about me as much as I am for her.”

Morgan will compete during slack on Wednesday, August 4.

The other 2020 Phillipsburg Rodeo champions who return to compete this year include Clayton Hass (all-around, steer wrestling); Tyler Worley (team roping); Ryan Jarrett and Stetson Vest (tied in the tie-down roping); and Shad Winn (bull riding).

Out of the cowboys ranked number one in the world standings as of press time, five of them will compete in Phillipsburg. They are Tim O’Connell (bareback riding); Jacob Talley (steer wrestling); Dustin Equsquiza (team roping); Morgan in the barrel racing, and Sage Kimzey (bull riding.)

The Phillipsburg rodeo runs August 5-7, with performances beginning at 8 pm each night.

Slack, the extra competition that doesn’t fit into the performances, is at 7 pm on August 3 and 4 and is free to the public.

Tickets can be purchased at KansasBiggestRodeo.com,at Heritage Insurance (685 Third Street, Phillipsburg, 785.543.2448), and at the gate.

Tickets range in price from $11-$18, plus a convenience fee.