Vaccines available at Ellis County Health Department

Ellis County Health Department

Ellis County Health Department has Pfizer, Moderna and J&J COVID-19 vaccine available for anyone that desires to be vaccinated.

Pfizer is available for individuals 12 years of age and older.

Individuals under the age of 18 will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Following state guidance individuals under 18 will need to provide one form of identification at the time of administration.

Acceptable forms of ID include:

Driver’s License

Birth Certificate issued by a state or local government.

Current U.S. Passport

Permanent resident card

Certificate of Naturalization or Citizenship

Life insurance policy with birthdate

Individuals that wish to receive the COVID-19 vaccine must complete the online registration located at www.ellisco.net.

Click on the Vaccine Registration Form on the main page. f you do not have access to internet, please call 785-628-9440 to have the form completed for you.

You will be able to self-schedule a time that is convenient for you. Upon successful completion of online scheduling, you will receive a confirmation email.

You will also receive a reminder 24 hours prior to your appointment time. You can utilize this message to cancel or reschedule your appointment, if necessary. You do not need to call our office to cancel or change appointment.

You will need to arrive at the Ellis County Health Department at the time of your appointment.

Second doses will be scheduled at the time of your first vaccination.

All vaccines will be given at the Ellis County Health Department at 2507 Canterbury Dr. Hays, KS 67601 Register for your opportunity to receive COVID-19 Vaccine at www.ellisco.net.