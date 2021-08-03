Animal control warns of kennel cough outbreak in Hays area

Hays Police Department Animal Control

The Hays Police Department Animal Control has been alerted to an outbreak of kennel cough in dogs in the Hays area.

Area vets have seen an increase in cases of kennel cough over the last month, with most of the patients being up to date with their current Bordetella vaccinations.

Kennel cough symptoms include a persistent, forceful cough that often sounds like a goose honk.

Other symptoms of the illness could include sneezing, a runny nose, eye discharge, loss of appetite and a decrease in energy level.

We encourage you to make sure that your dogs are currently vaccinated with Bordetella, as having the vaccination may keep the symptoms to a minimum. Kennel cough is spread through inhaling the virus particles.

Please avoid taking your dog to areas where they will be in close contact with other dogs to avoid continued spread of the outbreak. Signs have been placed at the Dog Park cautioning owners about the outbreak and the use of the Dog Park.