Estate planning, charitable giving presentations offered

It’s easy to put off one’s estate plan. Who wants to think about his or her own demise? But completing a thoughtful estate plan is an important task and a great gift to those left behind. The opportunity to create your own legacy can actually be a fun and fulfilling process. Anyone wanting to learn about estate planning or charitable giving through estates is invited to attend either of two presentations being given in Colby and Hays next month.

Bryan Clontz, founder and president of Charitable Solutions, LLC, based in Jacksonville, Fla., will enlighten and entertain as he discusses top trends in estate planning and charitable giving during an 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. lunch in Colby and at a 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. dinner in Hays, both on Wednesday, Aug. 25. The Colby event will be at the City Limits Convention Center, and the Hays dinner will be at the Hilton Garden Inn.

Both events are sponsored by the Dane G. Hansen Foundation in an effort to encourage Northwest Kansas residents to make a plan for not only their family, but also for their communities.

There is no cost to attend, but RSVP is required by Aug. 20. Register online at https://danehansenfoundation.org/cf-event/.

Clontz is a charitable giving consultant specializing in noncash assets, such as farm ground or real estate. He has worked extensively with community foundations and authored a book called Charitable Gifts of Noncash Assets, as well as the planned giving manual Just Add Water. He has written a dozen articles in financial services and planned giving journals and guest columns on charitable tax issues for Forbes.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the College of Charleston, a master’s degree in risk management and insurance at Georgia State University, and a master’s

in financial services and a doctorate in retirement and financial planning at The American College of Financial Services. In addition to being qualified, Clontz is a funny, practical, and passionate presenter.

In addition to the Hansen Foundation, support for these events comes from the Heartland Community Foundation, the Greater Northwest Kansas Community Foundation, and the Greater Salina Community Foundation.