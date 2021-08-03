Hays man dies in Graham County crash

Hays Daily News

GRAHAM COUNTA Hays man died in an accident involving a semi on Monday afternoon in Graham County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Cody J. Johnson, 35, was driving a Chevy Cobalt southbound on US 283, about nine miles north of Hill City, when the Chevy went left of center, striking a northbound semi on the left front corner of the truck.

The vehicle Johnson was driving came to rest in the west ditch. The semi came to rest in the east ditch.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not a wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.

The driver of the semi, Kenneth Schemper, 75, of Prairie View, was transported to Graham County Hospital with suspected minor injuries, KHP said.