Werth Wealth Management announces associate promotion

Werth Wealth Management

Cheri Dorzweiler has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer of Werth Wealth Management.

Dorzweiler has been with the firm for over 20 years, starting her career during her Junior year at Fort Hays State University. She graduated in 2003 with honors (Magna Cum Laude) from FHSU with degrees in finance and accounting. Continuing her career at WWM after graduation was an easy choice for Cheri, as she indicates, “I was inspired early on by the leadership of the firm. Integrity, compassion, and dedication to clients and associates alike was clearly exemplified. I continue to be grateful for the opportunities afforded me throughout my career and feel privileged to work with a team of genuine professionals.”

According to Tim Werth, Managing Partner, “Cheri is the consummate professional. She takes pride in her work and brings her best effort every day. We are proud of Cheri’s accomplishments and are grateful for our affiliation. Our firm, clients, and the Hays community are better because of her presence.” Dorzweiler joins Tim Werth and Jeff Dinkel as part of the executive team at WWM.

Cheri was born and raised near Cunningham and resides in Catharine, along with her husband Heath and their children Tate and Shelby.