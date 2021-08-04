FHSU's Kansas Wetlands Education Center hosts annual meteor shower watch party

FHSU Media Relations

Each August, Earth passes through a stream of dust and debris left behind by the Swift-Tuttle Comet, lighting up the sky with shooting stars.

The Kansas Wetland's Education Center will host its annual end-of-summer Perseid Meteor Shower Watch Party on Friday, Aug. 13, from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Join Wetlands staff for this FREE, family-friendly event full of crafts, experiments, night hikes, and games.

This year’s environmental conditions are setting up to be perfect! The moon sets early this year, producing a dark sky, and the party date for this year's Kansas Wetlands Education Center Perseid Meteor Shower Watch Party falls on a peak day, which could produce over 150 shooting star sightings per hour.

The FHSU Science and Mathematics Education Institute's inflatable planetarium will also be available for shows with guaranteed star-viewing! Visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy s'mores while they kick back and enjoy the night sky.

The KWEC is located 10 miles northeast of Great Bend along Kansas Highway 156 at Cheyenne Bottoms, 592 NE K-156 HWY, Great Bend, KS 67530.

For more information, visit its website at wetlandscenter.fhsu.edu or call 1-877-243-9268.