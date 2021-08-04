HaysMed welcomes new providers

HaysMed

Two new providers have joined the Anesthesiology staff at HaysMed.

Christopher Lundberg, MD, Anesthesiologist and Lesli Coomes, Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist began working this week.

Dr. Lundberg completed medical school at the University of Colorado School of Medicine in Denver, Colorado. He completed his Residency in Anesthesiology at Baylor Scott and White Medical Center, Temple, Texas.

Coomes received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing at Pittsburg State University, Pittsburg. She completed her Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia Practice at The University of Kansas Medical Center, in Kansas City.