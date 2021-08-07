Berny Unruh: 2021 Ellis County Fair Best Cookie

Berny Unruh

K-State Research Extension

The Best Bread recipe had very positive comments and the public could not wait to receive the recipe for the Best Cookie. Congratulations to Logan Leiker and thank you for sharing your recipe. Next week will feature a Cocoa Chiffon Cake exhibited by Kaylee Schumacher. What great bakers we are raising in Ellis County 4-H!

German Chocolate Cookies by Logan Leiker

Ingredients for the cookies:

1 ¼ cups all-purpose flour

1/3 cup unsweetened Dutch-process cocoa powder

1 teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon salt

1 stick (4 ounces) unsalted butter, at cool room temperature

¾ cup lightly packed dark brown sugar

¼ cup granulated sugar

1 large egg

1 large egg yolk

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup semisweet chocolate chips

Ingredients for the topping:

½ cup evaporated milk

½ cup granulated sugar

1 large egg yolk

4 tablespoons (2 ounces) unsalted butter

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

½ heaping cup sweetened shredded coconut

½ cup chopped pecans

2 ounces semisweet chocolate, melted

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Line baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats.

In a medium bowl, sift together the flour, cocoa powder, baking powder and salt.

In the bowl of an electric mixer, beat the butter, brown sugar and granulated sugar on medium-high speed until well combined and smooth. Add the egg, egg yolk, and vanilla and beat until combined. On low speed gradually add the flour mixture. Fold in the chocolate chips with a rubber spatula.

Using a medium spring-loaded cookie scoop, drop the dough by 1 ½ tablespoon rounds onto the prepared baking sheets.

Bake for about 10 minutes or until the cookies are set. Let cool on baking sheets for 10 minutes before removing the cookies to wire racks to cool completely.

For the topping:

In a small saucepan set over medium heat combine the milk, sugar, egg yolk and butter. Cook, stirring frequently until the mixture has thickened about 10 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in the vanilla, coconut and pecans. Let cool until thick enough to spread on top of the cooled cookies.