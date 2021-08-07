Benefit BBQ set for Trinity Lutheran Church

Press release

Trinity Lutheran Church and Downing-Nelson Oil invite you to join them at VFW post #9076 (22nd and Vine) in Hays from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29 to enjoy a benefit BBQ to support the ARC (Accessible Recreation Complex) Park.

The menu includes a choice of smoked meats (ribs, brisket, turkey, and pulled pork), baked beans, coleslaw, potato salad, and a variety of desserts.

Call the VFW during the event for to-go orders, 785-625-9940. No pre-orders will be taken before the event.