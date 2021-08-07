Health department holds clinic to vaccinate Tiger athletes

Randy Gonzales

Special to Hays Daily News

The battle against COVID-19 received a shot in the arm Saturday morning.

The Ellis County Health Department, in conjunction with Fort Hays State University, set up shop at Schmidt-Bickle Indoor Training Facility to administer COVID-19 vaccinations available to Tiger athletes, cheerleaders and band members.

Volunteers gave shots from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The health department also plans to offer vaccines on Aug. 23 during FHSU’s back-to-school picnic and tentatively plans to be available to give shots on move-in day for FHSU students.

“This is a really exciting opportunity to get in with our athletes,” said Will Stutterheim, Assistant Director of Student Health and Wellness Services at FHSU. “Fort Hays is committed to having the safest, healthiest semester we possibly can this fall.”

In addition to giving shots at Big Creek Crossing when the vaccine first became available, health department staff and volunteers have had clinics at locations throughout the Hays community, including at Hays High School during enrollment and at Larks Park this summer.

“The Ellis County Health Department wants to help the community,” said Kim Reel, the clinical operations coordinator at the health department. “We want to educate, we want to make a difference for the community.”

Michael Barrett, a graduate assistant and certified athletic trainer for FHSU, was first in line to get a shot. Three authorized vaccines -- Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson -- were made available.

“I was planning to get vaccinated, and this was readily available,” Barrett said. “Hays did a good job of making it available to our athletes if they wanted to get it.”