March 2 Main joins Back to School Picnic

After years of marching students to the Downtown district, March 2 Main organizers will now partner to welcome students from all of Hays’ higher education institutions at the Back to School Picnic on the Fort Hays State University campus.

This year’s Back to School Picnic will take place Monday, August 23 from 4 – 6:30 p.m. on the Fort Hays State campus quad.

“The mission of the March 2 Main event was always to welcome students to Hays, and introduce them to all Hays has to offer,” said Melissa Dixon, Executive Director of the Hays Convention and Visitors Bureau.

“We believe that by capitalizing on an already successful event – the Back to School Picnic – we can combine forces to create an even better experience for all parties involved and successfully welcome and connect all three schools.”

The Back to School Picnic invites local organizations and businesses to set up a booth and showcase their services to students. The event is known for food provided by Chartwells, free T-shirts and giveaways, and routinely brings a crowd of around 1,000 students.

Students from NCK Tech, Hays Academy of Hair Design, and FHSU are invited to participate in the Back to School Picnic.

“We are thankful the City of Hays, Downtown Hays Development Corporation, and the leadership of our community are welcoming students from all three campus. This is a great opportunity for us to showcase our community and allow students to connect with peers from other campuses,” said Dr. Taylor Kriley, Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs at Fort Hays State University.

This year there will be no charge for local organizations and businesses to set up at the Back to School Picnic. Availability will be on a first come first served basis. To reserve a booth, groups should contact FHSU Student Engagement at 785-628-4664 or email engage@fhsu.edu.