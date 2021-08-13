'Community Faith and Spirituality Hangout,' GriefShare and Kids Festival among the faith-related events in Hays

By Linn Ann Huntington

Special to the Daily News

Churches invited to interact with FHSU students

Fort Hays State University is inviting churches in Ellis County to participate in the “Community Faith and Spirituality Hangout” from noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, in the Memorial Union Ballroom.

The event is part of Welcome Week activities for incoming first-year and transfer students, said Shianne B. Cokely, director of Student Engagement, whose office is coordinating the activity.

“The purpose of the Community Faith and Spirituality Hangout is for new students at Fort Hays State University to have the opportunity to explore and connect with the variety of churches in the Hays community,” Cokely said in an email.

The special speaker will be Patrick McGinnis, president of Dialogue Ministries Inc., and owner of Breathe Coffee House in downtown Hays. McGinnis will speak “on the importance of community, outreach, and serving the community you live in,” Cokely said.

Following his talk, churches will have the opportunity to interact with students, she added. Those churches wanting to participate are encouraged to contact Cokely at (785) 628-5801 or sbcokely@fhsu.edu.

Library sponsoring used clothing giveaway

The Hays Public Library, 1205 Main, will be giving away gently used clothing, shoes, coats, hats and gloves from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, in the Schmidt Gallery. There is no limit on the number of items an individual may take. Recipients do not have to meet income guidelines. The giveaway is part of the library’s Community Threads project.

Grief support group starting up on Aug. 26

GriefShare, a support group that offers healing and hope after the death of a loved one, will begin a series of 13 weekly sessions on Thursday, Aug. 26, at North Oak Community Church’s office, 3001 Northridge Court.

The sessions will run from 6 to 8 p.m. each Thursday through Nov. 18. Each session is self-contained. There is a one-time fee of $20 for registration and the workbook.

“GriefShare is a network of thousands of grief recovery groups meeting around the world,” said LuAnn Walters with the local group. “It is a program with direction and purpose, . . . a friendly, caring group of people who will walk alongside you through one of life’s most difficult experiences.”

No pre-registration is necessary. More information about the international organization is available at www.griefshare.org. Additional information about the local group is available from Rich Matzke at (785) 650-2946.

Trinity Lutheran barbecue to benefit ARC Park

Trinity Lutheran Church will be hosting a “Benefit BBQ for the ARC Park” from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, at the VFW, 2106 Vine.

The ARC Park, which is located at Seven Hills Park (33rd and Hillcrest), is being built by Arc of Central Plains. The recreation complex will “provide safe, boundless play opportunities for individuals of all ages and all abilities in one accessible spot,” according to the Arc’s website.

The park will feature a handicap-accessible playground, splash pad and ball field.

Anna Towns, administrative assistant for the church, said freewill donations would be taken at the barbecue.

On the menu are barbecued ribs, brisket, turkey, pulled pork, baked beans, cole slaw, potato salad, and various desserts.

She said to-go orders would be available the day of the event by calling the VFW at (785) 625-9940. No orders will be taken prior to Aug. 29, she added.

The meats are being provided by Downing-Nelson Oil Co. of Hays and are being prepared by one of the owners, Ron Nelson.

More information about the park and ways to make donations are available at www.haysarcpark.org.

Kids Festival scheduled in downtown Hays

The Downtown Hays Development Corporation (DHDC) and Dialogue Ministries are partnering to sponsor a Kids Festival from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at the 10th Street Pavilion downtown.

The free festival will feature a bounce house, dunk tank, food, games, and the opportunity to win prizes, said Allie Glidewell, director of events with DHDC.

In addition, the band Anthony and the Anamals will be performing from 7 to 10 p.m. in the 10th Street parking lot.

Glidewell said DHDC is celebrating its 20th anniversary, “and we want to throw a party for the community.” A birthday cake from Augustine’s Bakery will be cut at 6:30 p.m.

That evening will also feature the Fall Art Walk downtown.

Churches and other organizations wanting to operate a booth at the festival may register at www.downtownhays.com/20years by Friday, Aug. 13. More information is available from Glidewell at (785) 621-4171.

FHSU Back to School Picnic reservations taken

The Office of Student Engagement at Fort Hays State University is currently taking reservations for on-campus groups and off-campus churches and other organizations who want a table at FHSU’s Back to School Picnic. The event will take place from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, in the campus Quad.

According to university officials, there is no charge for FHSU student groups, off-campus non-profit groups, or businesses. One table is provided, but groups must provide their own chairs.

Groups are encouraged to visit https://www.fhsu.edu/engage/picnic/index to view the full rules about what types of products are allowed and not allowed to be given away at the event.

The reservation deadline, at the above link, is noon Wednesday, Aug. 18. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to Wednesday, Aug. 25. More information is available at (785) 628-4664.