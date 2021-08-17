Sister Marilyn Rupp is celebrating 75 years as a nun

Special to the Hays Daily News

Sister Marilyn Rupp is celebrating 75 years as a vowed member of the Adorers of the Blood of Christ. Sister Marilyn, who was born in Hays to Ignatius and Mary Rupp, made her first profession on July 1, 1946 and her final vows on July 1, 1951.

Sister Marilyn lives at the Adorers’ Wichita Center in Wichita. She received a bachelor's degree in education from Sacred Heart College, now Newman University, in Wichita in 1959. and then earned a certificate as a Master Teacher in education from Emporia State Teachers College in Emporia in 1971. After that, Sister Marilyn received her certificate as a licensed practical nurse from Wichita Area Technical School in 1981.

While assigned to the ASC Wichita Center for the next four years, she served as a nurse aide and provided hair care for sisters at the Wichita Center. Sister Marilyn was an elementary school teacher for almost 30 years, serving primarily in schools in Kansas, including Ness City, Angelus (Grinnell), Ellinwood, Kinsley, St. Marks, Conway Springs, Augusta and Wichita. She also taught for several years in Okarche, Oklahoma and David City, Nebraska. After receiving her LPN certificate, she began a 12-year ministry as a nurse and counselor for Parallax Programs in Wichita. When Sister Marilyn moved to the Wichita Center to begin Living Mission in Later Life, she served as the exercise coordinator for the Center's residents. She used her leisure time making soft-string rosaries for hospital patients and creating more than 200 prayer blankets for the sick and dying in Hospice.

ASC was founded in 1834 in Acuto, Italy, by St. Maria de Mattias, who dedicated her life to advancing women and caring for her community. In the 1870s, several groups of European Adorers sailed to the United States. They founded orphanages, schools and hospitals. Eventually, they settled in Illinois, Pennsylvania and Wichita, Kansas.