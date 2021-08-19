New Dollar General Store coming to Hays

There's going to be a new store in town.

Hays is getting a new Dollar General store to go with the first location in East Hays. The first location at 1208 East 27th St. opened in February 2000.

The second location will be located at 606 Vine St. in south Hays. The second location is expected to open its doors in early 2022.

For Ellis County, this will be the third location, with two stores in Hays and one in the town of Ellis.

According to Katie Ellison of Dollar General, the store will be around 7,300 square feet. Like other locations, the Vine location will anticipate hiring between 6-10 employees according to the company.

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation does their best to help individuals who want to achieve their educational goals and dreams by investing into literacy programs that help students read and prepare for the high school equivalency test or learn English.

The Literacy Foundation is not limited as Dollar General funds non-profit organizations, schools and libraries within a 15-mile radius of Dollar General stores in the states in which they operate.

There are multiple grant programs, such as adult literacy grants, which create access and opportunities for adults to learn. There are family grants, which help the whole family achieve their goals of reading. There are also youth and summer literacy grants, which keep the students engaged in reading throughout the summer and create more opportunities for young adults to learn.

For more information about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation, its grant programs and how to apply for them, visit http://www.dgliteracy.com.

Anyone interested in a job at the new store may apply online at http://www.dollargeneral.com/careers.