Ellis County public and Catholic schools not mandating masks as new school year begins

Ellis County's three public school districts and Hays Catholic Schools all kicked off the 2021-2022 school year this past week without implementing mask mandates to fight the spread of COVID-19.

"Masking will be recommended but not required in all district buildings, activities and events," says this school year's Guidelines for COVID Prevention put in place by Hays Unified School District 489.

Arrangements adopted in Ellis County go against the recommendation by Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and state public health officials, who say indoor masking be required for all students and teachers at K-12 schools in this state, regardless of vaccination status.

Still, the guidelines being put in place in USD 489 were adapted from publications issued by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas COVID Workgroup for Kids, said a document that was part of the agenda packet for a special meeting that district's Board of Education held Aug. 12 to discuss them.

That board took no vote on the guidelines that day because none was necessary, according to the minutes for that meeting.

More:‘It is urgent, Kansas’: Gov. Laura Kelly sounds alarm on hospital capacity and slams misinformation on COVID-19

USD 489's guidelines call for water fountains to be made available for use but for students and staff to be encouraged to instead use water bottles at school.

If transmission of COVID-19 in classrooms and buildings becomes too high and warrants control measures, "students and staff within the district may be required to wear masks to prevent further closures," USD 489's guidelines say.

Masks and vaccinations for students and staff are encouraged but optional at this time for students in Ellis USD 388, which started school Thursday, Superintendent Corey Burton said Friday.

"We are keeping a close eye on local COVID numbers and will adjust measures as needed," he said.

Facial coverings are also optional for students and staff at Victoria Unified School District 432, where classes began Wednesday, according to that district's Facebook page.

More:Kansas reports no new COVID school clusters, despite 20% positive test rate in youths ages 5-11 years

Vaccinations are encouraged by the Centers for Disease Control but not required in USD 432, that page said.

Masks and vaccinations are optional for students and staff at Holy Family Elementary School and Thomas More Prep-Marian Junior and Senior High School in Hays, Hays Catholic Schools said in an announcement on its website.

"The vaccination policy regarding the COVID-19 vaccine is a per family decision," that site said.