Oktoberfest is looking for vendors

Special to the Hays Daily News

Members of the Hays Volga German Society, organizers of Oktoberfest Hays, are proud to announce the 49th Annual Volga German Oktoberfest will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 1 and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 2 in Municipal Park.

Raising of steins and wearing of lederhosen will be part of the 2021 event. The free admission event will feature two days filled with German traditions, from food and drinks, to music, contests, dancing, a cornhole tournament, kids activities and more.

Registration is still open for vendors to become an integral part of a long-standing Hays tradition. Oktoberfest Hays consistently attracts thousands of visitors and residents. In addition, the event provides the opportunity to expose businesses to a diverse demographic, due in part to the multitude of activities offered for every age and family size.

For preferred placement, registration forms must be received by Sept. 1. Any forms received after Sept. 1 will be charged an additional $50 fee. Spaces are limited.

To register, visit oktoberfesthays.com/vendors. For questions contact Tom Bird or email oktoberfesthays@gmail.com.

The mission of the Hays Oktoberfest is to celebrate the rich German heritage of Ellis County while generating scholarship money for students of Volga German descent and fundraising for the preservation of Volga German churches in Ellis and Rush Counties.