Safe Ride continues being closed but other options are being examined

Special to the Hays Daily News

Developmental Services of Northwest Kansas / ACCESS Transportation, along with the Partnership for a Safer Community are collaborating in the transition away from the Safe Ride service operated by DSNWK/ACCESS Transportation since 2005. Safe Ride was a free service available and benefiting the entire community, providing more than 240,000 rides since the service began 16 years ago.

With the desire to keep the community safe, appreciation is extended to everyone for their understanding during this difficult time. The COVID-19 pandemic created unprecedented limitations, including the operation of Safe Ride.

Safe Ride has not been operational during the last seventeen months due to the Federal Transit Administration's requirements that all passengers on public transportation must wear a face mask.

“Under the circumstances, the Safe Ride bus concept simply does not work under the pandemic. The necessary temporary closure must transition to an alternative that can work in these challenging times," said Jerry Michaud, President of DSNWK.

The Partnership for a Safer Community and all involved in the Safe Ride service realize a transition is needed so a choice can be offered that helps keep the roads safe. The Partnership for a Safer Community is exploring an alternative approach to Safe Ride.

“Our gratitude is extended to DSNWK/ACCESS transportation for their service to the community over the last sixteen years,” said Ed Howell, Chief of Police at Fort Hays State University.