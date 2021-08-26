Brew on the Bricks Festival in downtown Hays will celebrate craft beer, welcome local breweries

Local and regional craft beer is on the menu Saturday during the 2021 Brew on the Bricks Craft Beer Festival in downtown Hays.

Open from 12:30 to 5 p.m. Aug. 28 on 10th Street between Main and Fort Streets, attendees will be able to enjoy and learn about all kinds of beers made at the local and regional level.

After being canceled last year, this is the fifth time Hays is hosting this event that began six years ago

Allie Glidewell, the director of events and operations for Downtown Hays, said there are around 40 breweries expected to come. Most are from Kansas, but there are a few coming from surrounding states like Nebraska, Colorado and Oklahoma.

"They're really coming from the Midwest," Glidewell said.

Besides being from the region, there are Hays-based breweries that will be making an appearance.

More:'We want to promote Kansas craft beer': The Tipsy Farmer mobile bar owner sells brews made with the hops she grew

"We have Lb. Brewing, which is part of Gella's Diner," Glidewell said. "Then we have Defiance Brewing which just opened a location in downtown Hays."

Glidewell said even though there will be other events throughout the day, such as live music and yard games, the main objective of the event is to highlight the breweries.

"We are so excited that they're here," Glidewell said. "A lot of them go out of their way to travel in, brew special beers just for the event. We really want people to focus in on them."

Tickets are still available in person at the downtown visitors center at 1200 Main St. They can be purchased on the day of the event as well.

General Admission tickets are $40 and allow holders to have open sampling from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on the day of the festival as well as a 4-ounce sampling glass.

For those that want the full experience, VIP Brews and Bites Reception tickets are $80 and allow admission at 12:30 p.m., an hour and a half before general admission and have a variety of food to sample throughout the event. In addition to the sampling glass, VIP ticket holders will also receive a .5-liter collectible glass.

Tickets are limited to six per person, per location.

More:Defiance Brewing Company owners opened a new location in Hays — and this one serves food

Things to know before you go