Brew on the Bricks Festival in downtown Hays will celebrate craft beer, welcome local breweries
Local and regional craft beer is on the menu Saturday during the 2021 Brew on the Bricks Craft Beer Festival in downtown Hays.
Open from 12:30 to 5 p.m. Aug. 28 on 10th Street between Main and Fort Streets, attendees will be able to enjoy and learn about all kinds of beers made at the local and regional level.
After being canceled last year, this is the fifth time Hays is hosting this event that began six years ago
Allie Glidewell, the director of events and operations for Downtown Hays, said there are around 40 breweries expected to come. Most are from Kansas, but there are a few coming from surrounding states like Nebraska, Colorado and Oklahoma.
"They're really coming from the Midwest," Glidewell said.
Besides being from the region, there are Hays-based breweries that will be making an appearance.
"We have Lb. Brewing, which is part of Gella's Diner," Glidewell said. "Then we have Defiance Brewing which just opened a location in downtown Hays."
Glidewell said even though there will be other events throughout the day, such as live music and yard games, the main objective of the event is to highlight the breweries.
"We are so excited that they're here," Glidewell said. "A lot of them go out of their way to travel in, brew special beers just for the event. We really want people to focus in on them."
Tickets are still available in person at the downtown visitors center at 1200 Main St. They can be purchased on the day of the event as well.
General Admission tickets are $40 and allow holders to have open sampling from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on the day of the festival as well as a 4-ounce sampling glass.
For those that want the full experience, VIP Brews and Bites Reception tickets are $80 and allow admission at 12:30 p.m., an hour and a half before general admission and have a variety of food to sample throughout the event. In addition to the sampling glass, VIP ticket holders will also receive a .5-liter collectible glass.
Tickets are limited to six per person, per location.
Things to know before you go
- The event will happen, rain or shine.
- The festival requires all attendees to be at least 21 years old, with IDs required and checked at the entrance.
- Vendors reserve the right to refuse to serve any attendee who is deemed to be too intoxicated or disruptive. The festival encourages everyone to drink responsibly and know their limit.
- Wristbands will be presented to ticket holders when they arrive at the event and must be worn for entry into and at all times inside the festival securely on the wrist so it cannot be slipped on and off. Wristbands are non-transferable, non-exchangeable, and non-replaceable. Do not remove, stretch, or tamper with your wristband in any way. All wristband holders must pass through security and are subject to bag inspection and an ID check to ensure all participants are 21 years of age or older. The wristband will allow attendees to come and go from the festival.
- Entry into the festival will be at 10th and Main and 10th and Fort and security will be present throughout the festival.
- Pets and animals are not permitted in the beer festival area.
- To avoid the risk of driving drunk or riding with someone who has been drinking, Uber drivers in Hays will be available. For more information contact Jennie Atwell at 308-920-1393.