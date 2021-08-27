Arrest made in last week's shooting

Late last week, the Hays police department received a report of a shooting in the city. At 10:25 p.m. Aug. 20, officers from the Hays Police Department and deputies from the Ellis County Sheriff's Office responded, traveling to the 4500 block of Larned Circle.

At Larned Circle, the officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Hays Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

The victim is Christian Leonel Cortes-Alfaro, 22, of Hays. The coroner’s office, detectives from the HPD and agents from the KBI were called to investigate the incident. The ensuing investigation determined the victim was at home with two roommates. One of the victim’s roommates was in the front room reportedly preparing to make repairs to a firearm. While the victim’s roommate was handling the firearm, the firearm discharged, striking the victim in the head. On Friday, detectives with the HPD arrested Brian Spencer Finger, 22, of Hays for murder in the second degree.

Second degree murder is usually not premeditated or is caused by the offender's reckless conduct.

Finger is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Hays Police Department Investigations Division. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Det. J.B. Burkholder or Det. Sgt. Aaron Larson at (785) 625-1030.