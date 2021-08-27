How is Fort Hays State University handling COVID-19?

Special to the Hays Daily News

Kate Rockey

COVID-19 affected Fort Hays State University in many familiar ways.

For the 2020-2021 academic year, many classes moved online, and the university required masks in all public buildings. This fall, many of the previous restrictions were lifted on campus.

While masks are strongly encouraged, the university is no longer requiring them all over campus, instead leaving the decision up to individual professors and campus organizations. They have also implemented an incentive program to entice students to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

While the university cannot require students to be vaccinated, they are offering each student who presents his or her vaccine card in the student health center a cash stipend of $400. The program ends Oct. 8, allowing students who have not yet started their vaccine series to do so in time to take advantage of the incentive. The university also advertised multiple dates and locations where students can receive free vaccinations.

Dining mostly back to normal

Last year, the university modified its dining options to accommodate social distancing rules. For the first time, students were allowed to take food out of the cafeteria and back to their dormitories. The dining hall had limited seating.

While the dining setup is mostly back to normal, the cafeteria staff still offers the option of taking one’s food out to eat elsewhere.

Masks not mandatory

The issue of masks is a controversial one among students. Art student Annie Hayes believes masks should be required across campus.

“Mask them all up,” Hayes said. “I’d rather them require masks now than make us move back online later.”

Abby Stewart, a biology student and cross-country athlete at FHSU, has a different opinion.

“I like having the choice [to wear masks]," Stewart said. "It’s important to be able to interact with your peers…and I think the mask puts a barrier on that.”

Both students expressed positive opinions about vaccination.