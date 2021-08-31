Letter to the Editor: Restoring Christ statue

Special to the Hays Daily News

Kailin Nielsen

Dear Editor,

This summer, I had the opportunity to restore one of the most unusual, but meaningful, art pieces I have ever worked on. My name is Kailin Nielsen, and I am currently a second-year graduate painting student at Fort Hays State University.

Linda Gottschalk reached out to the Fort Hays art department last December in search of an artist to fulfill one of her mom’s last wishes. This commission was to restore a 25-foot Christ statue in the Liebenthal Cemetery.

I was immediately drawn to this opportunity. I knew it would be something that would not only benefit me in gaining knowledge surrounding restoration, but it would also allow me to provide closure to a very special family and their mother. Being very new to restoration, I had to complete hours of research to find the best methods for restoring the statue. It was very challenging to restore due to the lack of water and electricity at the cemetery. I started the restoration process in the middle of June and finished in early August.

The majority of my time was spent removing the previous layers of paint and repairing structural damage to the statue by years of exposure to outdoor elements. I finished the commission by applying layers of primer and paint to the statue to secure its lasting color against the harsh Kansas environment. I have gained a tremendous amount of knowledge through this process and truly enjoyed my time outdoors in such a special place. It was a huge undertaking for me, but I’m so grateful I took on this challenge to expand and grow within restoration and art.

