Two students get WTA scholarships

Special to the Hays Daily News

Nex-Tech is pleased to announce Kaitlyn Nichols and Zadok Taylor as recipients of the national WTA Advocates for Rural Broadband Foundation scholarship program. Kaitlyn was awarded a $1,000 academic scholarship and Zadok was awarded a $1,250 trade school scholarship. WTA awarded 14 scholarships totaling $18,000 recognizing academic achievement, integrity, and commitment to education.

Kaitlyn is the daughter of Marc and Jessica Nichols of Russell. She is a graduate of Russell High School and plans to major in Biology with a pre-medicine focus at the University of Kansas. Kaitlyn then hopes to further her education at the University of Kansas Medical School to study pediatric medicine.

Zadok is the son of Amber Chestnut of Phillipsburg and Shawn Taylor of Lenora. He is a graduate of Phillipsburg High School and is attending NCK Tech-Hays Campus for HVAC/Plumbing.

“Nex-Tech is pleased to be a part of national organizations like WTA that offer advancement opportunities to our youth,” said Jimmy Todd, CEO/General Manager. “We congratulate Kaitlyn and Zadok on their accomplishments thus far and wish them great success in the future.”

The WTA Foundation offers academic and trade school scholarships to children of parents who are employed by a WTA member company. Nex-Tech is a long-time member of WTA.

WTA represents more than 360 rural telecommunications carriers throughout the United States. Its mission is to strengthen the ability of its members to provide affordable, advanced broadband and communications services in rural America through advocacy and education.