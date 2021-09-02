Grain Sorghum Plot Field Days – Cottonwood District

Stacy Campbell

The Cottonwood Extension District and participating seed companies will be hosting Grain Sorghum Plot Field Days in both Barton and Ellis Counties on Thursday, September 9th. These field days not only give farmers a chance to see and hear about the hybrids from company representatives, but for farmer to farmer sharing of experiences and ideas, says Stacy Campbell Extension Agent with the Cottonwood District.

The Barton County field day will start at 10:30 a.m. and conclude at noon with a complimentary meal courtesy of sponsors. It is located at the intersection of NW 30th Rd. and NW 70th Ave. On HWY. 96 just east of Heizer, turn onto the blacktop NW 60th Ave and go 1 mile south and turn west onto NW 30th Road and go 1 mile.

The Ellis County field day is that evening beginning at 5:30 p.m. and will also conclude with a complimentary supper, courtesy of the seed company sponsors. Directions from Hays go south on HWY. 183 at the South County Line road turn east and go 1.5 miles.

Seed Company representatives will be on-hand to discuss their sorghum hybrids and answer questions. Extension Agronomy specialists Lucas Haag will visit about K-State Research & Extension’s new nitrogen recommendations for corn, and sorghum and answer questions. Sarah Lancaster, Extension Weed Specialist will discuss weed control options and tactics. As always in this informal setting there will be time for questions, feedback and discussion.

All interested people are invited to attend. RSVP is appreciated by Tuesday, September 7th by emailing either Brenda bwalton@ksu.edu or call the Great Bend Office, 620-793-1910, and Theresa tam3@ksu.edu or call the Hays Office, 785-628-9430.