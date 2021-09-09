Faith Notes

Special to the Hays Daily News

Hays Christian Church hires new pastor

Hays Christian Church, 22nd and Marshall, has announced it will have a new pastor. The Rev. Cana Moore of West Islip, N.Y., will preach her first sermon at the church at 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 12.

Moore grew up on Long Island, N.Y. She received her Bachelor of Arts Degree from Harding University in Searcy, Ark. She received her Masters of Divinity Degree from Harding School of Theology in Memphis, Tenn. She last served at the West Islip Church of Christ as interim associate minister.

Moore said, “I am thrilled to be joining the community of believers at Hays Christian Church, who have welcomed me as their new pastor. One of our hopes for the future of HCC is to continue the ways we are involved in the community and to grow relationships with the people of Ellis County.”

Operation Christmas Child workshop is Sept. 11

Those wanting to learn more about Operation Christmas Child (OCC) are invited to a “Project Leader Workshop” from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Messiah Lutheran Church, 2000 Main.

This free workshop is for anyone who leads OCC, including those who have led for many years, or those volunteers just getting started. It is also for those who have

never heard of OCC, but would like to get involved, said Rachel Albin of Hays, Northwest Kansas area director.

Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief organization based in Boone, N.C. Each year thousands of individuals pack shoeboxes with toys, school supplies and personal hygiene items.

These shoeboxes are then collected at drop-off sites in every state and shipped to children in more than 100 countries and territories around the world.

At the workshop, “time will be spent discussing ideas of how to share vision to create excitement within your church or organization packing shoeboxes,” Albin said. Similar workshops will also be held in Quinter and Phillipsburg that day.

Those wishing to attend are asked to contact Albin at (785) 639-1325 or ralbinmk@yahoo.com with the following information in order to receive free shoeboxes: Specify the Hays event; list their group’s name; the names of those who will be attending; and their group’s shoebox goal for 2021.

In addition, OCC volunteers may attend a virtual event launching the 2021 shoebox collection season. The virtual event will take place at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10.

“The content will focus on stories from the Pacific islands, unreached people groups, and church planting initiatives,” Albin said.

Individuals may register for the free virtual event by going to www.samaritanspurse.org and click on Operation Christmas Child and Local Events.

Holy Cross Catholic Church to host special Mass

Holy Cross Catholic Church in Pfeifer will host a Mass to commemorate the feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12.

Celebrants will be Bishop Gerald Vincke and Father Reggie Urban. Special music will be provided by Trilogy. Seed wheat will be blessed.

A social will follow in the school building following the Mass. The community is invited.

Trinity Lutheran schedules ‘Faith, Fun Kickoff’

Trinity Lutheran Church, 2703 Fort, invites individuals to its “Faith and Fun Kickoff” on the church lawn at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 12. The event will follow the worship service that begins at 8:30 a.m.

Anna Towns, administrative assistant, said, “We will have a finger-food brunch, games on the lawn (weather permitting), and ‘speed fellowship.’ This is an all-ages, everybody welcome kind of event.”

More information is available at (785) 625-2044.

‘SWIPE Out Hunger’ event coming up at FHSU

The annual “SWIPE Out Hunger” event will take place from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, in Cunningham Hall on the Fort Hays State University campus.

“The goal of this event is to empower the local community to serve hungry people around the world,” said Quinn Munk with the university’s Center for Civic Leadership, which is organizing the event.

The center is partnering once again with Numana of El Dorado. “Volunteers will measure food, scoop it into meal bags, weigh and seal the bags, and box the finished products. The boxes will then be loaded onto trucks to prepare for international shipping,” Munk said in a news release.

“The meals consist of rice, soy protein, freeze-dried pinto beans and a blend of vitamins and minerals targeted to help the immune system of malnourished people.”

Monk said 125 volunteers are needed for the event. Individuals may sign up at qnmunk@mail.fhsu.edu.

Walk to raise funds for suicide prevention

The 5th Annual Hays Area Community Walk for Suicide Prevention will take place Saturday, Sept. 18, at Municipal Park in downtown Hays.

Check in and registration starts at 1 p.m., with the walk and other activities starting at 2 p.m.

The walk is sponsored by the American Federation for Suicide Prevention. To register as a participant, volunteer, or team, go to https://supporting.afsp.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=7984&language=en. Participants who raise more than $150 will receive a free T-shirt, and the team that raises the most money will get to lead the walk.