Topeka police seek Jesse B. Lees for questioning in homicide death of Jennifer A. Morris

Topeka police asked the public Thursday for information to help them locate a man being sought for questioning in a homicide discovered the previous day in southwest Topeka.

Police were seeking Jesse B. Lees, 33, of Topeka, said Gretchen Spiker, public relations specialist for the Topeka Police Department.

"The Topeka Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Lees," she said. "If you see Lees, call 911 immediately and do not attempt to apprehend him yourself."

Spiker said Lees was being sought in connection with the death of Jennifer A. Morris, 25, of Topeka, whose body was found inside a home in the 3400 block of S.W. Briarwood Lane.

Morris' specific cause and manner of death weren't being made public.

Briarwood Lane runs north and south and is located about one block west of S.W. MacVicar Avenue.

Topeka police learned about the death after being flagged down just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, said police Lt. Kelvin Johnson. Detectives were investigating, he said.

Police encouraged anyone with information regarding the death or about past sightings of Lees to call Topeka police investigators at 785-368-9400 or email telltpd@topeka.org.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or going online to www.p3tips.com/128.

Morris became Topeka's 12th homicide victim this year, with seven of those victims being female, according to information Spiker provided in response to a question from The Capital-Journal.

The Shawnee County Sheriff's Office has recorded two homicides this year in unincorporated Shawnee County, with both of those being women.