Local Funeral Director Earns National Cremation Certification

Special to the Hays Daily News

HAYS – Mark Heiner recently earned his Certified Crematory Operator designation from the National Funeral Directors Association. The NFDA Cremation Certification Program is a voluntary certification program that helps funeral directors better serve the needs of families that desire cremation.

Nationally, in 2012, 43.2% of people who died in the United States were cremated, up from 34.2% in 2007. As the cremation rate continues to increase, ensuring that funeral home and crematory staff are properly trained to meet the needs of families that choose cremation is of utmost importance.

NFDA’s Cremation Certification Program provides participants with instruction in best practices for safe, proper, and ethical crematory operations and for excellence in service to families that choose cremation. Seminars cover the topics required by state law and are designed to develop understanding, skills, and broad working knowledge of proper operational procedures as well as required and prudent administrative procedures.

Keithley Funeral Homes proudly serves all of Ellis County and Northwest Kansas with four locations to serve your family. Their funeral homes, crematory and monument company are in Ellis, Hays, Stockton and Victoria.

They are the only funeral home to offer onsite cremation in Hays.

NFDA is the world’s leading and largest funeral service association, serving 19,700 individual members who represent more than 100,000 funeral homes in the United States and 39 countries around the world. NFDA is the trusted leader, beacon for ethics and the strongest advocate for the profession. NFDA is the association of choice because it offers funeral professionals comprehensive educational resources, tools to manage successful businesses, guidance to become pillars in their communities and the expertise to foster future generations of funeral professionals. NFDA is headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin and has an office in Washington, D.C.