Former St. Joseph School to be converted into apartments after zoning changed by Hays City Commission

The Hays City Commission cleared the way Thursday for the historic former St. Joseph's School and Parish Center at 210 W. 13th to be converted into apartments for people with moderate incomes.

Mayor Sandy Jacobs, Vice Mayor Mason Ruder and Councilmen Shaun Musil, Michael Berges and Ron Mellick voted 5-0 to change the property's zoning designation to "residential multi-family" from "public and institutional."

The move was expected to enable Atchison developer Justin Pregont and his company, Todd Co. LLC, to proceed with plans to acquire and renovate the three-story, limestone building, which is owned by the Catholic Dioceses of Salina.

"This is a great opportunity for development near the downtown," said a document prepared by the city planning department and included in the agenda packet for Thursday's meeting.

Pregont applied for the zoning change on June 3.

The city planning department expressed support for the proposed change and the Hays Area Planning Commission voted unanimously last month to recommend its approval.

The building involved was constructed in 1907, commissioners were told Thursday by city planning director Jesse Rohr. The structure spent many years as a school and later as an administrative building but sat vacant for five years or more, he said.

No members of the public spoke about the proposed zoning change at Thursday's meeting, where Rohr said the structure's proposed use as an apartment building would fit in with the character of its existing neighborhood.

The building has 28 parking spaces, which will be adequate to serve the number of apartments Pregont is talking about having, Rohr added.

The property has not generated any property tax due to its being owned by a religious entity, according to a document in the agenda packet for Thursday's meeting.

The property will now generate property tax if it is developed as proposed, that document said.

But the property is also within an area covered by a Neighborhood Revitalization Program, which would make it eligible for property tax rebates for 10 years, Rohr said.

Because the building is listed as historic, it could qualify for state tax credits, he said.

Pregont said he plans to apply for those and also to the Kansas Housing Resource Corp. seeking Moderate Income Housing funds.

Pregont will need the Moderate Income Housing money to be able to afford to carry out the project, he said.

The Moderate Income Housing program serves moderate-income households that don’t qualify for federal housing assistance. Nurses, teachers and retirees tend to be among those living in such housing, Pregont said.

He said initial plans call for his proposed complex to have 12 apartments, with two to four of those being two-bedroom units and the rest having one bedroom.

In addition to being a developer, Pregont has worked the past eight years for the city of Atchison in northeast Kansas, where he became interim city manager last month. Atchison has a population of about 11,000.

Pregont said he turned a historic former YMCA building in Atchison into an apartment complex known as 1913 Apartments. That building, constructed in 1913, has 17 units, including studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments.

