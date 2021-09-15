Bob Davis' new book 'The Dream Is Real' has something for everyone

Hays' legendary Bob Davis has a new book about him on the shelves.

"The Dream Is Real: My Life on the Airwaves," by Davis and Jeff Bollig tells many stories about Davis and his 48-year broadcasting career.

Bollig, who grew up listening to Davis during his days as the voice of Fort Hays State athletics, Hays High School and Thomas More Prep-Marion Junior/Senior High School, interviewed Davis many times.

Born in 1944 in Iola, Davis moved to Independence and Manhattan before going to school at Washburn University in Topeka. After a short stint in law school, he decided he wanted to be a broadcaster.

Davis’ impact came from working during a time in which radio was a dominant form of media, his storytelling ability and use of humor is what drew in people like Bollig toward him.

A story of intertwining lives

After Bollig went to school at the University of Kansas and got his start in the sports information office, he was able to meet Davis, although he always felt a connection after listening to him for 15 years.

“I was a little taken aback, but Bob is so engaging and so humble that you don’t feel like you’re talking to somebody who’s better than you,” Bollig said. “He is so friendly and so conversational, he made you feel at ease.”

From that point on, with Davis working as the broadcaster for KU, the two continued to spend time together and keep in touch.

Years down the line, after Bollig wrote two books related to KU, "Beware of the Phog: 50 Years of Allen Fieldhouse" and "What it means to be a Jayhawk: Bill Self and Kansas’s Greatest Players," he wanted to work with Davis on creating a book about the legendary broadcaster.

Getting Davis to agree was one of the harder parts of the journey.

“He always pushed it off; he never really wanted to do it while he was actively broadcasting,” Bollig said. “…Truth be told, he didn’t want the story to be about himself. He’s a very humble person.”

Bollig continued to ask Davis about doing the book for years. After Davis retired in 2016, he relented and they decided to shift the focus onto the stories during his career and away from him.

The process of making the book

Davis and Bollig did 50 interviews with athletes, sports broadcasters and others that crossed paths with Davis throughout his life, all adding a different element.

“If you’re a sports buff, if you’re a history buff, if you want to learn about (how) broadcasting evolved, if you’re a Hays resident or have connections to Hays, if you’re a Jayhawks or (Kansas City) Royals fan, there’s something for everybody in this book,” Bollig said.

The two journalists enjoyed sharing stories with people. These included former Royals manager Tony Muser and former KU basketball head coach Larry Brown. They would often extend a five-minute session well past an hour.

In this book, readers are able to experience the ‘behind-the-scenes’ stories that fans are usually unable to see.

The love and respect that people have for Davis was reflected through how enthusiastic the athletes and managers were to speak when Bollig asked them to participate in an interview.

“You could tell the character of Bob, and how well he’s respected by what people said and their willingness to spend time out of their schedule and chat with me,” Bollig said.

Hays shows their love

Bollig had a first-hand look of Hays’ love for Davis in July, when the two went to town for a book signing.

“We had a line that went out the end of the Golden Q, and the signing went for three hours,” Bollig said. “He’s still revered back there, just for who he is and his talents.”

‘The Dream is Real: (My Life on the Airwaves) is available for purchase at online and at the Dillons locations at 27th Street, as well as Hall Street and Vine Street in Hays. For more information, visit bobdavisthedreamisreal.com.