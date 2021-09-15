Nine impaired driving charges during recent campaign

Special to the Hays Daily News

The Hays Police Department just completed the "You Drink. You Drive. You Lose." campaign. During the campaign, officers made nine impaired driving arrests, wrote two speeding citations and 48 other citations and arrests. The Hays Police force stopped 38 vehicles.

The department said they remain committed to enforcing impaired driving and other traffic infractions. This traffic enforcement campaign is supported by a federal grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation.