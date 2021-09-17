Faith Notes

Special to the Hays Daily News

FHSU to hold ‘Mental Health First Aid’ workshop

Fort Hays State University will sponsor a workshop on “Mental Health First Aid” from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, in the Fischli-Wills Center for Student Success (next to the Memorial Union).

Sadie Spurlock, a case manager at the university’s Health and Wellness Services, said the workshop will teach participants how to help adults experiencing a mental health or substance use challenge.

“Having more informed university students, staff and community members can dramatically help early intervention efforts and get others the help they need when they need it. The evidence behind the program demonstrates that it helps trainees identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illnesses and substance use disorders,” she said.

The workshop will be presented by Spurlock and Bob Duffy, drug and alcohol counselor at the center (formerly known as the Kelly Center).

The workshop is free, but advance registration is required due to limited seating, Spurlock said. To register, individuals may email her at sespurlock@fhsu.edu.

FHSU events to spotlight gender-based violence

Two events focused on helping victims of gender-based violence will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Fort Hays State University.

Becca Stevens, founder and CEO of Thistle Farms in Nashville, Tenn., will speak from 7 to 8 p.m. in Beach-Schmidt Performing Arts Center. The free event, open to the public, “aims to inspire and engage the community to learn about the power of

healing, hope, and empowerment for survivors of gender-based violence,” according to a news release.

Stevens is a social entrepreneur, social activist, author, motivational speaker, and trauma-informed practitioner. She was recognized as a CNN Hero of 2016.

Earlier in the day, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Stevens will lead a workshop in the Black and Gold Room of the Memorial Union.

“Together, We Heal; Together, We Rise” is designed to “develop a path of healing and economic freedom for survivors of domestic violence,” the news release said.

The free workshop will be open to FHSU students, faculty, and staff, as well as professionals who work with victims of gender-based violence. It is specifically designed for students who are pursuing certificates in victim advocacy or social entrepreneurship certificate. Live streaming and recording will also be available for online students.

Pre-registration is required for the workshop at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/together-we-heal-together-we-rise-tickets-168343793819.

According to its website, Thistle Farms, for more than 20 years “has lit a pathway of healing and hope for women survivors of trafficking, prostitution, and addiction.”

The two events are being sponsored by the Department of Criminal Justice, Center for Empowering Victims of Gender-Based Violence, and the Department of Sociology. More information is available at https://fhsu.edu/criminaljustice/center-for-empowering-victims-of-gender-based-violence/index.

Church to offer single moms free oil changes

New Life Center Church, 1701 E. 22nd, will host a “Single Mom’s Oil Change” on Saturday, Oct. 2.

The free oil changes are by appointment only, said the Rev. Sabian Chaney, church pastor. Appointments are available by calling the church office at (785) 625-5528. “Spots are limited and must be reserved by Thursday, Sept. 30,” Chaney said. “Moms are encouraged to bring their kids. Lunch will be provided. Activities for moms and kids will be available while they wait,” he said.

Episcopal bishop to speak at two churches in Hays

The bishop for the Episcopal Diocese of Western Kansas, the Rev. Mark Cowell, will preach at both Episcopal churches in Hays on Sunday, Oct. 3.

Cowell will speak at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2422 Hyacinth Ave., at 8 a.m. and at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 2900 Canal Blvd., at 10 a.m.

A reception at St. Michael’s following the service is designed to give members of both congregations the opportunity to visit with the bishop, said the Rev. Shay Craig, the vicar at both churches.

First Baptist to host Adult & Teen Challenge Choir

First Baptist Church of Hays, 12th and Fort, will host the Adult & Teen Challenge Choir from the Greater South Women’s Center, located in Topeka, on Sunday, Oct. 3.

Members of the choir will be speaking and singing during the 10:30 a.m. worship service. The public is invited to attend.

“Each week Teen Challenge student choirs travel to churches across the U.S. to sing and give testimony about what the Lord is doing in their lives,” according to a news release.

The group’s mission is “to disciple people with life-controlling problems to the point of becoming functioning, contributing Christians in today’s society.” Since 1958, Teen Challenge International USA centers have been recognized nationally as providers of recovery services for those who desire to transform their lifestyle and develop a new life free from the devastation of drug and alcohol abuse, the news release added.

The Rev. Chris Prater, church pastor, said, “First Baptist looks forward to the opportunity to host these women and invites the community to come and hear what God is doing in the lives of these young women.”

‘Power of the Purse’ fundraiser scheduled

The Wonder Women League of Ellis County will have its “Power of the Purse” fundraiser beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at the Hilton Garden Inn, 221 W. 43rd St.

The evening will feature an inspirational speaker, meal, and raffles, along with live and silent auctions for new purses.

Social hour will begin at 5 p.m., with dinner served at 6:15 p.m. Tickets are $40 per person, or $300 for a table of eight. Attendees may also purchase advance raffle tickets for $5 each, or five tickets for $20.

The fundraiser will benefit the United Way of Ellis County and other causes the league supports. Featured speaker will be author Lisa McGrath, who will share how her faith led her through several difficult challenges.

The Wonder Women League is a non-profit organization that operates under the umbrella of the United Way. Tickets may be purchased online at www.liveunited.us/power-purse. Deadline is Thursday, Sept. 23.