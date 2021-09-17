More murals coming to Hays' downtown

Alice Mannette/Kansas Gannett News

Brush the Bricks is ramping up murals in Hays.

Now, with the help of Midland Marketing, more paint will be splattered, artistically, in Hays.

With the help of a $20,000 gift from Midland Marketing, Downtown Hays Development Corporation's Brush the Bricks program is now at $70,000, almost half of its $150,000 goal.

The mural movement in Downtown Hays is moving quickly. Dennis Schiel completed the first mural on the S&W Supply Warehouse on 8th Street. A second mural, being painted by Matthew Millis, honors Native Americans of the area. This mural is underway on the State Glass building on Main Street.

Next summer, there are plans to paint a mural on Midland Marketing's general office on 8th Street. The mural will be a cooperative project with opportunities for the community to participate in its creation.

"We are very excited to work with the artists on their ideas for the general office," Anna Luna with Midland Marketing said in a release.

Brush the Bricks is an effort by multiple organizations to transform buildings in Downtown Hays into artwork that invigorates tourism and community pride. The murals that are currently complete or in progress pay tribute to the history of Hays and its heritage.

Other murals are underway across the Sunflower State, including a new mural that features meadowlarks, sunflowers, a barn and grain elevators that was just unveiled at the Kansas State Fair. By bringing art to the public stage, organizations across Kansas, are hoping to invigorate communities.

