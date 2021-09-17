St. Bernadette statue arrives on TMP campus, part of facelift for school's grotto

By Randy Gonzales

Special to the Hays Daily News

Jack Schramm, who gave so much to Thomas More Prep-Marian through the years, is giving back one more time.

Schramm, who died in 2017, was a St. Joseph Military Academy graduate and later served at the school in many capacities, starting in 1967. He established the first Auction for Christian Education and after his retirement in 1992, he attended most Monarch games, earning the distinction of “Number One Fan.”

“The man really did give his all for the school for many, many years,” said Troy Ruda, TMP advancement director.

The Schramm family endowment for the grotto on the TMP campus includes a new statue of St. Bernadette of Lourdes. A memorial for Schramm is located at the base of the statue. Funds left over will go toward upkeep of the grotto, which over the last few months has undergone a facelift.

Ruda approached the Schramm family with the thought of placing a meaningful statue, along with a memorial in the grotto.

“They liked the idea,” Ruda said. “It was a meaningful spot to him.”

The area around the grotto, including overgrown bushes, is cleaned up. Paving stones, which had become uneven, were replaced with a smooth concrete surface. The rusted arbor at the entrance also was also replaced.

“It just kind of started snowballing into a full facelift of the grotto, and we’re certainly not done,” Ruda said.

Future plans include lighting, landscaping and a water source.

It took two years for the new marble statue, which was ordered from Italy, to make it to the grotto. Back in the day, the grotto had a fountain and a waterfall. Lights adorned neighboring trees during the Christmas season, including a living nativity.

“The grotto has always been a beautiful place for prayer, contemplation,” said Cody Marintzer, a theology teacher at TMP, who was instrumental in clearing away the brush.

Marintzer likes the idea of an outdoor school Mass at the grotto in the future.

Bill Meagher, director of campus ministry at TMP, like Marintzer, is thrilled with the improvements.

“When you’re standing at the school’s front walkway, you can look over and see it,” he said. “I’ve already seen more activity over there. We’re really excited to have that and grateful to the Schramm family.”

At halftime of Friday night’s Homecoming game, the Jack Schramm Spirit Award was handed out. Schramm, who enjoyed going to the school’s games, no matter the sport, also has a seat inside Al Billinger Fieldhouse recognized as “Number One Fan.” Meagher, also the boys’ basketball coach at TMP, said the school is appreciative of Schramm’s contributions through the years.

“The school is able to do what it does because of guys like him,” Meagher said.