Hays schools failed facilities and educational environment report card. What happens next?

Massive changes are needed within Hays’ USD 489, after most schools within the district received failing grades for their facility assessment done by the DLR Group, the district’s cooperating architectural firm.

The evaluation included two parts: the facility conditions and the educational environment. Factors such as the site, accessibility, roofing and interior were inspected to grade the facilities, and the environment was judged by comfortable classrooms, outdoor learning environments and project-based learning.

All schools in the district get failing grades

Hays Middle School scored the highest in the facility conditions category at 70%, and according to the report, Lincoln Elementary had the worst conditions, receiving a score of 46%.

The list of cons largely outweighed the pros for Lincoln, as the report stated the school’s building was not accessible according to standards set by the Americans with Disabilities Act. Among other issues, the HVAC system was found to not provide ventilation air, the classrooms were “severely undersized” and there is no storm shelter inside.

Positives for Lincoln, a building that dates back to 1925, included its structure that received a score of four out of five. The school also had the best score for building utilization, at 84%.

Undersized spaces and overcrowding were a common trend within the DLR report, and all schools were found to lack building designs that support 21st-century learning.

Within the educational environment category, no school scored higher than 50%. Hays High School earned the highest grade, at 47%, four tied at 44%, and Wilson Elementary did the worst, at 38%.

Out of the nine sections in which a school could reach a maximum of five points, only Hays Middle School and Roosevelt Elementary received a score of four points. Both were for the Comfortable Classrooms rating.

Perspectives from USD 489 officials

Lincoln principal Kerri Lacy said she and other staff understand that the issues with their plumbing, heating and air conditioning, and other infrastructure come with having a 96-year-old building.

“It’s hard to find parts and things to fix what we do have,” Lacy said. “I love the building because of its character and its age, but the infrastructure is just hard to keep up with.”

She added that fixing their HVAC and plumbing systems are top priorities for the school moving forward, as well as fixing the structure's accessibility.

The three-story building has its cafeteria in the basement, with no way of getting students that would need assistance down.

“Right now, our biggest hurdle is we’re not accessible,” she said.

Lacy felt the district needed an infusion of money to address the litany of problems found in all the school buildings.

“I just think that to give every student every day the best education possible in the best environment there is no other answer than a bond issue to ensure that our kids are getting the best,” she said.

With the newest building, at 40 years old, in USD 489 being Hays High School, Lacy said the district needs to take action to help the students be successful.

Rusty Lindsay, who has served as the director of the district’s buildings and grounds department for more than seven years, said the systems, while aged, have been maintained well enough to exceed their life expectancy. Now they are all needing to be replaced at the same time.

“So, then it gets into a financial issue of trying to replace multiple systems at the same time,” Lindsay said. “That’s more the difficulty than anything, is just funding it all.”

Until maintenance gets the funding they need, Lindsay added that he will continue to manage their limited resources to tackle problems with their current equipment and replace items as necessary.

The district has struggled with the facility conditions since before Lindsay, as another group performed an evaluation two years prior to his arrival and attempted to pass another bond issue.

“The issues have been ongoing, I stepped into them already existing, and we’ve been trying to basically maintain and keep running what we have while we try to replace,” he said.

Changes will not come unless the voters decide to make it happen, and Lindsay knows that he will not be able to fix everything at the current state.

From the maintenance perspective, Lindsay felt he has an easy case to make to voters.

“(If) you have a car, and the car is broken or something’s not working in it, you’re going to have to get it fixed,” he said. “If you can afford to fix it, you’re going to take it out of pocket and you’re going to fix it. If you can’t, you’re going to have to borrow money; you’re going to have to finance it some way to do that. And that’s how the buildings are, and that’s pretty straightforward.”

Planning meetings scheduled for the future are the next step in determining how this saga will play out.

The DLR Group’s 2021 assessment can be found in the documents section of usd489.com.