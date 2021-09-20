Shawnee County Commission vote formalizes return of Kansas Kids Wrestling Tournament to Topeka

A Shawnee County Commission vote taken Monday cements the Kansas Kids Wrestling Tournament to be held in Topeka for the next four years.

Commissioners Kevin Cook, Aaron Mays and Bill Riphahn voted 3-0 to approve a proposal authorizing Spectra, the company that runs Stormont Vail Events Center for the county, to enter into a contract arranging for it to host that event from 2022 to 2025.

"We would have been foolish to vote against it," Mays said afterward.

Monday's vote formalized an arrangement announced in July returning the tournament to Topeka, where it's estimated to have brought more than $1 million annually to the local economy.

The tournament, which is held in March, took place in Topeka for more than 30 years before most recently being held at Mulvane's Kansas Star Casino after Shawnee County last year adopted a mask mandate in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tournament organizers decided to bring the event back to Topeka after Shawnee County dropped that mandate.

Commissioners on Monday also voted 3-0 to do the following:

• Authorize Spectra to enter into an agreement keeping the annual Blizzard Bash Demolition Derby at Stormont Vail Events Center each November for the years 2021 to 2023.

• Award the bid to Scotwood Industries to sell the county as much as 20,000 gallons of calcium chloride for snow and ice control at a cost of $1.115 cents per gallon.

• Award the bid to Mid-States Materials to sell the county as much as 12,000 tons of sand at a cost of $8.99 per ton. The price is 51 cents per ton less than what the county paid last year, said Curt Niehaus, the county's public works director.