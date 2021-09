Special to the Hays Daily News

The Ellis School District is considering running a school bond in April to address various educational needs throughout the district. The school district would like input to assist them in meeting the needs of the students and community. The meeting will take place at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Ellis Knights of Columbus Hall at 1009 Washington St. For questions, please contact Corey Burton at 785-726-4281