Faith Notes

Surplus commodities to be distributed

Free surplus government commodities will be distributed from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at Unite Free Store (inside The Gamers Guild), 200 E. Eighth St.

Brandon Nimz, Unite Ministry leader, said the items would be distributed to qualified individuals on a first-come, first-served basis, as long as supplies last. Recipients must meet income guidelines.

Commodities included in this distribution are anticipated to be instant milk, sliced potatoes, catfish fillets, butter, chicken legs, rice, dried egg mix, and cream of chicken soup.

Income requirements and future commodity distribution times are available at https://unitehays.com/index.php/hays-commodity-distribution/.

Nimz may be reached at (785) 259-2539.

‘Blessing of the Animals’ service is Oct. 10

St Michael’s Episcopal Church, 2900 Canal Blvd., will have its annual “Blessing of the Animals” service outdoors at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 10. The community is invited.

The Rev. Shay Craig, vicar, said there would be time after the regular 10:30 a.m. worship service for parishioners to go home, get their pets, and bring them back to the church. In addition, a potluck meal will be served.

Craig said in an email to church members, “All warm blooded animals are welcome.” She added that individuals are welcome to bring photos of “less sociable animals,” such as snakes, spiders and anything that has to live in a tank.

“If you'd like for me to come to your place and bless your cows, donkeys, chickens . . . or other warm-blooded pets, I love doing that; just let me know,” Craig said. “Also, if you have connections with animals like police dogs, please let's be extra sure to get them blessed.”

Operation Christmas Child to honor Hays church

Messiah Lutheran Church, 2000 Main, will be honored by Operation Christmas Child at its service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 17.

The church will receive a plaque for being a shoebox drop-off site in Hays for 10 years, said Stacey Stults, the church’s drop-off site coordinator.

Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief organization based in Boone, N.C. Each year thousands of individuals pack shoeboxes with toys, school supplies and personal hygiene items.

These shoeboxes are then collected at drop-off sites in every state and shipped to children in more than 100 countries and territories around the world.

For many children, this is the first gift they have ever received, said Rachel Albin, Northwest Kansas area director.

Each box also contains a pamphlet, titled “The Greatest Gift,” which tells children about Jesus. For many children, this is the first time they have ever heard of him also, Albin said.

More information about Operation Christmas Child is available by contacting Albin at (785) 639-1325 or ralbinmk@yahoo.com.

Missionary to speak at Methodist Campus Center

Missionary Rachel Palmberg will speak at the United Methodist Campus Ministry Center, 507 Elm St., at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7.

Palmberg, whose work is supported by the First United Methodist Church in Hays, recently returned to the U.S. after spending four years in Bangkok, Thailand. She will talk about her experiences working with victims of sex trafficking.

She will return to the mission field in mid-October. In a recent letter to church members in Hays, Palmberg wrote, “During my time with Hosea’s Heart (ministry) . . . I was able to connect and build relationships with women living in the squatter camp and working in prostitution on the streets.

“I was and am still inspired by their resilience and drive to provide a better future for their children and community.”

Episcopal bishop to speak at two churches in Hays

The bishop for the Episcopal Diocese of Western Kansas, the Rev. Mark Cowell, will preach at both Episcopal churches in Hays on Sunday, Oct. 3.

Cowell will speak at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2422 Hyacinth Ave., at 8 a.m. and at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 2900 Canal Blvd., at 10 a.m.

A reception at St. Michael’s following the service is designed to give members of both congregations the opportunity to visit with the bishop, said the Rev. Shay Craig, the vicar at both churches.

First Baptist to host Adult & Teen Challenge Choir

First Baptist Church of Hays, 12th and Fort, will host the Adult & Teen Challenge Choir from the Greater South Women’s Center, located in Topeka, on Sunday, Oct. 3.

Members of the choir will be speaking and singing during the 10:30 a.m. worship service. The public is invited.

“Each week Teen Challenge student choirs travel to churches across the U.S. to sing and give testimony about what the Lord is doing in their lives,” according to a news release.

The Rev. Chris Prater, church pastor, said, “First Baptist looks forward to the opportunity to host these women and invites the community to come and hear what God is doing in the lives of these young women.”