Hays Public Library Receives Humanities Kansas SHARP Recovery Grant

By The Hays Daily News

Humanities Kansas recently awarded a SHARP Recovery Grant in the amount of $12,400 to Hays Public Library.

Hays Public Library Director Brandon Hines serves as project director. The Hays Public Library serves over 170,000 people annually in person and through digital resources. The library has expanded its community outreach to include delivery and pick-up services and a bookmobile. Rotating book collections are provided to schools and senior care facilities and the library annually hosts hundreds of programs for all ages.

The SHARP Recovery Grants support Kansas cultural organizations that provide humanities programming and are facing financial hardship due to the coronavirus. Grants are for general operating support, staff retention and needed digital or operational transitions for cultural work in the post-pandemic era. Humanities Kansas awarded 121 SHARP grants statewide.

“Humanities Kansas is honored to be able to support Kansas cultural organizations as we recover from the impact of Covid,” said Julie Mulvihill, Humanities Kansas Executive Director. “This past year has demonstrated that Kansans lean into the humanities during challenging times. Kansas cultural organizations that do work in the humanities provide important social connections and contribute to the economic well-being and strength of our communities.”

Funds have been made available through the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) to assist cultural institutions affected by the coronavirus as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARP) approved by the U.S. Congress and signed into law by President Joseph R. Biden.

Humanities Kansas is an independent nonprofit spearheading a movement of ideas to empower the people of Kansas to strengthen their communities and our democracy. Since 1972, HK's pioneering programming, grants and partnerships have documented and shared stories to spark conversations and generate insights. Together with statewide partners and supporters, HK inspires all Kansans to draw on diverse histories, literatures and cultures to enrich their lives and to serve the communities and state we all proudly call home.